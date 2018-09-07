Weekend Cold Front

A cold front brings partly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles overnight. We’ll be dry on Friday but slightly cooler. Higher rain chances come on Saturday and Saturday night with another cold front. Before the front, breezy southerly winds will bring warmer weather and higher humidity. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s with dewpoints in the 60s which is just enough to have a very low chance of severe weather. The best environment for severe weather will come overnight. Hopefully, it’ll just be rain with a few rumbles of thunder, but we’re watching it. Rainfall amounts near or below half an inch are expected by Sunday morning. Behind the front, colder air will be moving in. Next week looks very quiet with sunshine and highs in the 60s.