Westside-Johnson County forfeits, EPC advances in 2A State Football Playoffs

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - East Poinsett County advances in the 2A State Playoffs without taking the field.
The Warriors‘ scheduled opponent Westside-Johnson County had to cancel Friday’s matchup due to COVID-19 concerns.
The forfeit means that the 2A-3 champions advance to the 2nd round. EPC will host either Quitman or Murfreesboro on Friday, November 20th.
It’s the 2nd playoff matchup involving a NEA team that’s been impacted by COVID-19. Earle had to cancel a road game at Fordyce.
