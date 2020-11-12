Westside-Johnson County forfeits, EPC advances in 2A State Football Playoffs

Westside-Johnson County forfeits, EPC advances in 2A State Football Playoffs
By Chris Hudgison | November 12, 2020 at 12:08 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 12:10 AM

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - East Poinsett County advances in the 2A State Playoffs without taking the field.

The Warriors‘ scheduled opponent Westside-Johnson County had to cancel Friday’s matchup due to COVID-19 concerns.

Due to COVID concerns, our opponent for Friday night’s football playoff game has forfeited. The Warriors will advance to...

Posted by East Poinsett County School District on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

The forfeit means that the 2A-3 champions advance to the 2nd round. EPC will host either Quitman or Murfreesboro on Friday, November 20th.

It’s the 2nd playoff matchup involving a NEA team that’s been impacted by COVID-19. Earle had to cancel a road game at Fordyce.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.