Work release program helps inmates learn skills, pay off fines

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Inmates in one county will be out of jail and working in the community. The Greene County Detention Center began its Work Release Program this week.
It allows qualifying inmates to work, pay off their fines, and possibly secure a job after serving their jail time.
As of now, it’s only offered to male inmates due to limited housing. One inmate in the program began working at the Greene County Road Department.
“They will work every day,” Jail Administrator Brent Cox said. “If they’re not at a job, they will be assigned jobs here at the facility or things such as trash pickup in the community. This is a work-release program and they are expected to work each day.”
For inmates to qualify for the Work Release Program, they can’t have any violent crime-related charges or tried to escape jail in the past.
The inmates work 40 or more hours each week and wear a location-tracking ankle monitor while out of the jail.
The idea for the Work Release Program began years ago when the new jail was built. In implementing the idea, GCSO studied other successful programs, such as the 'successful’ Work Release Program in Dyersburg, Tenn.
The older portion of the jail was renovated and can house up to 40 working inmates.
In this portion of the jail, the inmates have free access in and out of the cells but cannot access any other portions of the detention center.
Businesses around the county want inmates to work for them.
“The companies have a guaranteed employee because we’re taking them, we’re picking them up. We’re going to make sure they’re at work each and every day,” he said.
The sheriff’s department will help the inmate manage their paycheck. They will pay for housing, their ankle monitor, a weekly drug test, and gasoline to work.
This adds up to $25 per working day. Then, 25 percent of the paycheck will go toward paying what they owe to others.
“If they have any fines or fees for the county, the city, or any other county, we’re going to help them start making payments on those,” he said.
The remainder of the money will be held in their jail account until they are released.
Cox said if the inmate messes up during their time working, they have a lot to risk.
“Some of our inmates have been sentenced and they took a plea. Whatever their original plea was, if they fail this program, they’re looking at prison time,” he said. “They’re going to go back to whatever their original offer was so they have a lot to lose.”
When the workers return to jail, the ankle monitor is removed and they are screened by medical personnel. Before working, the inmate is screened to ensure they are healthy to work.
In adding this program to the county’s detention center, Cox ensured the safety of the citizens.
“We are very aware that some people are worried about inmates going to work but we want to reiterate that these are people who are going to be getting out of jail anyway. They’re going to be going back into the public,” he said. “They’re going to become part of society so our job is to make sure they’re a productive part of society.”
