Blytheville police investigate robbery at Kream Kastle

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating the third robbery in as many weeks at the Kream Kastle restaurant.
According to Blytheville Police Capt. Jeremy Ward, officers got a call around 7 p.m. Friday about the robbery.
Ward said a Black male suspect walked into the restaurant, produced a gun and demanded money. From there, the employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash.
No one was hurt, police said.
Authorities are also investigating a robbery that happened Wednesday, as well as an Oct. 22 robbery, at the restaurant on North Division Street.
Ward said it appears that the robbery Friday was almost identical to the previous two robberies.
Anyone with information on the robbery Friday evening or the other cases can call Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP (7867).
