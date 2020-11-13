Craighead County election results officially certified

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Election Commission have certified the final vote count for the 2020 general election.
According to election coordinator Jennifer Clack, the election commission waited 10 days after the election on military and overseas ballots to roll in before certifying to be sure those votes were accounted for.
They also have been processing provisional ballots and additional absentees that did not get processed on Election Night.
Clack says that this also allows the election commission time to correct any errors that may have been overlooked.
“It gives us time to really search throughout the state and make sure 'oh, they were accidentally moved to another county by a staff person,” she said, " ‘Oh, we’ll get them back.’---you know, it just gives us lots of time to do a lot of research to make sure every ballot counts."
Clack credits her poll workers for handling the election well and adapting to all the changes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
