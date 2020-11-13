Forrest City Schools going virtual due to increased COVID-19 cases

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - The Forrest City Schools District will transition to online learning for the week of Monday, Nov. 16 to Friday, Nov. 20.
The district says this decision is due to increased coronavirus cases and students and staff being quarantined.
However, the district’s ABC Pre-School and Central Elementary School Pre-Kindergarten programs will remain open.
All staff members are required on site next week. Students will resume in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30.
