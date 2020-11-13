France marks 5 years since deadly attacks on Bataclan, cafes

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, left, and French Prime Minister Jean Castex, 2nd left, participate in a wreath laying ceremony, marking the 5th anniversary of the Nov. 13, 2015 attacks outside the Bonne Biere cafe bar in Paris, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. In silence and mourning, France is marking five years since 130 people were killed by Islamic State extremists who targeted the Bataclan concert hall, Paris cafes and the national stadium. (Source: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT)