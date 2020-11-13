Kennett schools implement mask mandate

KENNETT, MO. (KAIT) - An area school district has implemented a mask mandate dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a post on the Kennett School District Facebook page, the district started the mandate due to modifications in state guidance on the issue.
“Kennett #39 School District has implemented a mask mandate to decrease the number of students being quarantined for being a close contact to a person diagnosed with COVID-19,” the post noted. “If a person diagnosed with COVID-19 and a person identified as a close contact are both wearing a mask appropriately during the time of exposure in the school setting, the close contact would not need to be quarantined.”
School officials also said people can visit the district’s website to learn more about the issue.
