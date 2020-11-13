Minor killed, one injured in Poinsett County crash

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A minor was killed and a Lepanto man was injured early Friday in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 140 and Buel Lane in Poinsett County.
According to a preliminary fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police, authorities responded to the crash around 6:30 a.m. Friday.
A 2013 Ford was going west on Highway 140 when the vehicle approached Buel Lane.
The vehicle failed to negotiate the curve, drove off the road, and struck the bottom of an embankment.
From there, the vehicle went airborne and traveled about 175 feet before hitting the ground again, ASP said.
The vehicle then overturned several times and came to rest east on Buel Lane.
The minor, whose name was not released, and Otto Timbs, 28, of Lepanto was ejected from the vehicle, ASP said.
ASP has not been able to determine who was driving the vehicle.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.