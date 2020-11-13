Mizzou to temporarily move to remote learning after Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - The University of Missouri will temporarily move to remote learning after Thanksgiving.
In a letter to the campus, Chancellor Mun Y. Choi said a majority of the in-person undergraduate and graduate courses will be shifting to remote learning for the last three weeks of instruction and final exams following Thanksgiving break.
There will be some exceptions, but the chancellor said most students and faculty should plan for remote learning after the holiday.
In-person classes will continue through Friday, Nov. 20.
Any student leaving Columbia for the holidays is encouraged to not return until the start of the spring semester in January. Students should pack belongings they would need for an extended absence.
Residence and dining halls will remain open for on-campus students who cannot return home. Those who remain will have access to dining services, including a Thanksgiving meal and safe social events.
Courses where students provide direct clinical services or interact with patients as part of their training will continue to be provided face-to-face.
Campus facilities, including the libraries and labs, will remain open in some capacity.
Free bags and safety supplies will be made available to students at the bookstore in the following week to support safety efforts through the holiday.
The chancellor said they do not anticipate closing the campus.
He said the active caseload was reduced by 80 percent since Labor Day weekend. Based on the positive outcomes on the campus, he said they are confident about finishing the semester in person. However, they are starting to see a surge in cases in the broader Columbia/Boone County community and surrounding areas.
The county’s contact tracers and investigators are experiencing delays in attending to new cases, and there is growing stress on hospital capacity and resources.
