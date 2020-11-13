More funding, future of power plant discussed at A&P commission meeting

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Advertising and Promotions Commission re-committed to a pledge of $250,000 toward the power plant project over a five-year period during Thursday night’s meeting.
Jeremy Biggs is a member of the commission and told Region 8 News Thursday the A&P funded the costs involved in “obtaining professional engineering and architectural plans for the proposed project.”
He added that the Greene County Future Fund is using those plans to apply for grants to fund the development of the property.
They have applied for grant funds from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Department.
Biggs said there are also plans to apply for USDA funds in early 2021 for money to construct a new farmers market on the property.
Another place they’ll seek funding is from the Blue and You Foundation, which they plan to use to fund an outdoor walking path on the property.
“The A&P Commission remains dedicated to making this project become a reality over the next 12 to 24 months,” Biggs said.
In February, Region 8 News reported the Greene County Future Fund and Mayor Mike Gaskill met to talk about the future of the Power Plant.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.