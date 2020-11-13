Motorcyclist succumbs to crash injuries

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man injured in a motorcycle crash last weekend has died of his injuries.
The crash happened at 1:57 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in the 6200-block of State Highway 25 in rural Independence County, according to Arkansas State Police.
Robert Sawyers, 70, of Pineville was southbound when he lost control of his 1981 Harley Davidson while negotiating a curve.
The motorcycle crossed the centerline then left the roadway before hitting a ditch embankment.
Sawyers was taken to UAMS in Little Rock where he later died.
He was the 287th person to die on Arkansas roads this year, according to the preliminary fatal crash report.
