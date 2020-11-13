Nov. 13: Help us Fill the Food Bank

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, Nov. 13. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A cold front brought partly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles overnight.
The sun will return for Friday though it will be a little cooler than Thursday.
Higher rain chances come on Saturday and Saturday night with another cold front.
Before the front, breezy southerly winds will bring warmer weather and higher humidity.
Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s with dewpoints in the 60s which is just enough to have a very low chance of severe weather.
The best environment for severe weather will come overnight.
Hopefully, it’ll just be rain with a few rumbles of thunder, but we’re watching it.
Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
The ongoing pandemic has forced Lawrence County to join the ranks of other Region 8 towns in canceling its annual Thanksgiving community dinner, but organizers said it had to be done.
Whether it’s a holiday or a weekday, putting a meal on the table is a struggle for many in Region 8. Help us Fill the Food Bank today by dropping off food or monetary donations at several locations throughout the area. Aaron Castleberry is live at 6 with more details.
A suspect is on the run after shooting and killing an east Arkansas police officer.
A man arrested earlier this week in connection with the 2004 murder of Rebekah Gould is battling extradition from Oregon to Arkansas.
Jurnee Taylor will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
