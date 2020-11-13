Special unveiling for Sara Low Memorial Dog Park

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A dog park unveiled in Batesville honors a woman killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.
The Batesville Chamber of Commerce streamed the special unveiling of the Sara Low Memorial Dog Park Friday evening.
Batesville Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Owens said this is the first project to be fully funded by donations since he has started working there.
Alyson Low paid tribute to her sister, Sara, during the unveiling ceremony.
“I’m so glad to be here for the dedication of the Sara Low Memorial Dog Park. Because this represents joy and companionship and love. All of which play such an important role in the quality of life for two and four-legged critters,” Alyson Low said.
She added that while visiting Ground Zero in Manhattan for the memorial ceremonies, they stopped by a park where they saw dogs with their owners playing happily, and that serves as a bright spot.
“It’s always helped to lift our mood and remind us of the good things in life. The good things in life would still be very much wanted by Sara for us all of her family, her friends, and her hometown,” Low said.
Her family hopes the new off-the-leash dog park offers that same type of happiness to others.
“For those who happened to pass by on a day when the shadow in their lives is long. The glance of dogs rolling in the grass and running will be a bright spot for them as well.”
The Sara Low Memorial Dog Park will be located on Chaney Drive in Batesville.
