St. Bernards provides free health screening

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards Health & Wellness provided a free health screen on Friday morning.
At no cost, people who attended got their blood pressure, height, weight, and body mass index checked.
Health professionals also did blood work to check for anemia, glucose, hemoglobin A1C, and lipid panels (total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, triglycerides).
St. Bernards also provided pamphlets and brochures to educate the public about their health.
Tammy Dunigan, Health Educator Coordinator, says that people should be focusing on their health now more than ever.
“Keeping our body healthy keeps our immune system up and can help fight off COVID, the flu, anything we might come in contact with, so keep your body healthy is more important this year than ever,” said Dunigan.
The next health screening will take place on Dec. 11 from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.
