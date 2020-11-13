St. Jude, UTHSC looking for local participants in phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccine trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South leaders in the medical community are searching for participants for the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccine trial.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center are offering a testing site for the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson’s Phase 3 clinical research study, ensemble trial, according to the news release.
St. Jude and UTHSC are looking to enroll 500 adults for the trial in the Memphis area. Participants will be reimbursed for reasonable trial-related travel expenses to and from study visits.
The purpose of the trial is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Janssen’s investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate, JNJ-78436735, also known as Ad26.COV2.S.
- Aged 18 years of age or older
- In stable health
- Have not received a prior COVID-19 vaccine
They are looking to enroll people who are more likely to be exposed to COVID-19, including:
- People with underlying medical conditions
- People with greater chances of exposure at their job
- People who live or work in elder-care facilities
- People over age 65
- People who work in jails or prisons
- People from racial and ethnic groups that have been impacted in greater numbers by the COVID-19 pandemic, including people who are African American/Black, Latinx, American Indian, Native Hawaiian and Alaskan Native.
For more information on participating in the COVID-19 vaccine trial, click here or email covidvaccinestudy@stjude.org.
