Two suspects wanted for killing Arkansas officer captured by U.S. Marshals

ARKANSAS (WMC) - The man wanted for killing a police officer in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas has been captured.
Investigators said Latarius Howard, 29, and Bruce Hillie, 24, were taken into custody Friday morning by U.S. Marshals. Officials said Hillie and Howard were arrested in Indianola, Mississippi.
Howard has been charged with capital murder. Hillie was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the incident, according to investigators.
Officers pulled over a maroon SUV where it was believed Howard was a passenger on Thursday night.
Chief James Smith told WMC the passenger got out and started shooting, killing one officer but not injuring another.
That officer was trying to apprehend Howard for a previous shooting offense. Officials have not identified the officer killed.
