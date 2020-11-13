WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson to make COVID-19 announcement

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson is expected to make an announcement Friday regarding COVID-19 in the state of Arkansas.
It comes a day after Hutchinson warned the state faced “difficult decisions” should hospitals run out of space because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Earlier this week, the state set yet another new record in the number of cases with nearly 2,000 new infections in one day.
According to the White House Coronavirus Task Force, the state is outpacing the rest of the nation in the number of cases per 100,000 people.
The Arkansas Department of Health reports 2,144 people have died since the outbreak began.
The governor’s announcement is scheduled to start at noon Friday, Nov. 13, in the State Capitol in Little Rock.
