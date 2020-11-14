A-State Honors College hosts Cornhole for Chloe

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University Honors College Association hosted Cornhole for Chloe, a tournament in memory of Chloe Vaught.
On Saturday, dozens of students came out to play in the cornhole tournament.
Vaught was an Honors College alum.
The former A-State student was found murdered on September 29th.
Sophomore Riley Sisson says that this event was to celebrate the life of Vaught, all while supporting a worthy cause.
“We just thought it would be good if everyone came together in memory of her, and then also it would be a good way for us to honor her through like a good group event,” said Sisson.
All proceeds from the tournament will be matched by the Honors College then donated to the Women’s Crisis Center of NEA, where Vaught actively served.
