Arkansas reports 1,848 new COVID-19 cases; increases in total active cases, deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - State health officials reported another increase in COVID-19 cases Saturday as the number of total active cases and deaths also went up.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas had 132,166 total COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, up 1,848 from Friday.
The number of total active cases also increased 780 on Saturday, to 16,553, while the state reported 11 deaths.
Arkansas had 2,159 total deaths reported as of Saturday.
Only one Region 8 county - White County - was in the top 5 of counties in the state in new cases.
White County was fifth, with 80 new cases.
Pulaski County was first in the state, with 201 cases; followed by Washington County, with 193 and Benton County with 140. Saline County was fourth in the state, with 87 new cases.
State health officials also noted that around 158,000 PCR and antigen tests have been done this month, with 14,297 done Friday alone.
