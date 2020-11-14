Greene County Tech serves free food to those who have served the country

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Tech High School had a free meal drive-thru event Saturday followed by a virtual ceremony to honor veterans.
Saturday marked their 49th Veterans Day event.
Some changes were made because of the pandemic, but Lori Dial, Veterans Day coordinator, says now, more than ever, it’s still important to recognize those who have served.
“Skip over a year is just not right. Our veterans have sacrificed so much for us and have done so much for us. We don’t want a year to go by without at least acknowledging and trying to show some appreciation as best we can,” said Dial.
Dial says that over 50 meals were served.
