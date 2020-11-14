Jonesboro Beautification Commission has popup cleanup event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Beautification Commission hosted a popup cleanup event along Friendly Hope Road in Jonesboro.
On Saturday, dozens of volunteers woke up bright and early, all to give back and keep their community clean.
Volunteer Pam Alexander says that events like these are important to bring awareness.
Alexander says that all of us must do our part and be responsible for keeping neighborhoods clean.
“As a commission, we can’t go around and do all the cleanups ourselves. We just don’t have the capacity for that. We really are engaged in just making people aware that each person has a role in keeping Jonesboro clean,” said Alexander.
This event was part of the Keep Arkansas Beautiful statewide campaign.
To find out more information on future cleanup days, click here.
