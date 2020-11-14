TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews respond to crash on I-555 near Bay

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews have responded to a one-vehicle crash along I-555 near the Bay exit, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.
Authorities got a call about the crash around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
There are no word yet on the condition of those involved in the crash, officials said at the scene.
However, multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency crews responded to the scene.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.