Arkansas reports 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths as state reports additional COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas saw an increase of nearly 900 COVID-19 cases Sunday, as state health officials said the number of total active cases in the state went down slightly.
According to a tweet from the Arkansas Department of Health, Arkansas had 133,040 total cases, up 874 from Saturday.
State health officials also said there have been 2,000 confirmed deaths so far due to the virus.
Craighead County was fifth in the state in new cases, with 38 on Sunday. Pulaski County was first with 136, followed by Benton County 62 and Sebastian County with 50 cases.
Washington County had 43 new cases, state officials said.
The state had 16,531 total active cases, down 22 from Saturday, while there were 24 deaths statewide due to COVID-19.
Of the 24 deaths, 10 were reported in Region 8. Two deaths were reported in Baxter and Craighead counties, while one death each was reported in Crittenden, Greene, Lawrence, Poinsett, Randolph, and White counties.
There were also 830 people hospitalized due to the virus and 116 people on ventilators.
Officials noted that nearly 170,000 PCR and antigen tests have been given this month, with around 11,000 tests given Saturday.
