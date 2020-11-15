Blytheville police looking for suspect as investigations into recent robberies continues

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -Investigators with the Blytheville Police Department are asking the public to help them find a juvenile as they continue to investigate several armed robberies.
According to a media release, police are looking for Kadarrius Johnson, 17.
Investigators said Johnson has previously been adjudicated as an adult and is listed “as an absconder with probation and parole.”
Police also obtained robbery warrants for a second juvenile.
Blytheville police continue to investigate several recent armed robberies at:
- Dollar General, 1533 N. 6th Street
- Kream Kastle, 112 N. Division Street
- Family Dollar, 2001 W. Main Street
Anyone who has information on Johnson’s whereabouts or information regarding the robberies can contact the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411 or call Crimestoppers at 844-910-7867.
