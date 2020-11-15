Churches across Craighead County adjusting to new policies due to COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County recently reported over 150 new coronavirus cases from people who attended worship services.
Even with the new guidelines released by Governor Asa Hutchinson, Journey Church leaders said Sunday that they haven’t made many adjustments.
Lead pastor Dan Reeves said they have required masks inside the building since March.
A new adjustment is that an usher directs members where to sit to ensure that there is enough room to spread out.
While things remain distanced during the service, and everyone wore their mask, it got crowded in the lobby.
New guidelines from Governor Hutchinson include masks should be worn at all times by all attendees. Everyone should remain six feet apart inside and outside.
Health officials say that singing unmasked is the primary source for outbreaks at churches. At Journey Church, those on stage do not wear masks.
They remain distanced, and the equipment is sanitized between each service.
Reeves said that the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Craighead County directly linked with worship service attendance is concerning, but he believes they are doing everything to ensure safety.
″We’re continuing to gather right now, but we’re monitoring it because we want to do whatever our medical and local officials, state officials are recommending to do the best we can to be a part of what they’re trying to fight," Reeves said.
Reeves says that all churches and pastors should do their part and make the correct adjustments for the church-goer’s health and well-being.
“I think it’s so important for churches to model that posture and that attitude to be able to endure some inconvenience for the sake of everyone, so we just want to do everything we can to be a help with that,” Reeves said. “I would encourage every pastor to do that. I think that’s what we’re here to do.”
