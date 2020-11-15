Free COVID-19 testing coming to Batesville

Free COVID-19 testing coming to Batesville
Those wanting a free COVID-19 test in Batesville will have the opportunity to do so thanks to NYIT. (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 15, 2020 at 8:18 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 8:27 PM

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -Those who live in Batesville wanting to get tested for COVID-19 will soon have the opportunity to do so.

In a Facebook post, Centro Hispano En Jonesboro, a non-profit organization, will be at the Batesville Help & Hope, 2622 E. Main St. with the NYIT Delta Care-A-Van for a free COVID-19 test from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday.

A nuestra comunidad Hispana de Batesville. Mañana estaremos en Batesville Help & Hope (2622 East Main) con la Delta...

Posted by Centro Hispano En Jonesboro on Sunday, November 15, 2020

Those in the Hispanic community are encouraged to come out, but anyone can take a test free of charge. No symptoms or screening criteria are required.

Centre Hispanic staff will be there to help translate, and information regarding COVID-19 will be available in Spanish.

For more information regarding testing, email deltacareavan@nyit.edu, or call 870-680-8906.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.