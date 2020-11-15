Free COVID-19 testing coming to Batesville

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -Those who live in Batesville wanting to get tested for COVID-19 will soon have the opportunity to do so.
In a Facebook post, Centro Hispano En Jonesboro, a non-profit organization, will be at the Batesville Help & Hope, 2622 E. Main St. with the NYIT Delta Care-A-Van for a free COVID-19 test from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday.
Those in the Hispanic community are encouraged to come out, but anyone can take a test free of charge. No symptoms or screening criteria are required.
Centre Hispanic staff will be there to help translate, and information regarding COVID-19 will be available in Spanish.
For more information regarding testing, email deltacareavan@nyit.edu, or call 870-680-8906.
