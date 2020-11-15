Osceola Bark Park opens after almost two years of hard work

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - On Sunday, Oceola had their grand opening and ribbon cutting for their Bark Park dog park located at Florida Park.
Several owners took advantage of the nice weather and brought their pups out to play for the grand opening.
It took about two years to get the project completed, with community donations funding the $10,000 park.
Micahel Ephlin, Parks and Recreation Director, said that a lot of hard work went into the opening day and that it was a city-wide effort.
“Anytime we can add quality of life to Oceola, that’s what we want to do. Dog parks are another way we can do that,” Ephlin said. “We have a bunch of parks. Now we have a dog park where people can come out, sit, and let their dogs run loose and have quality time with them, and it’s just a wonderful day.”
Ephin said he’s thankful for the community and everyone involved with the project.
He says they all came together to help improve the city.
