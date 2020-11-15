Severe storms bring power outages, heavy rain and winds, tornado threat

Severe storms bring power outages, heavy rain and winds, tornado threat
(Source: unsplash.com)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 15, 2020 at 12:16 AM CST - Updated November 15 at 12:21 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As storms began rolling through Region 8 late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, multiple tornado warnings were issued as the system moved east.

As the storm moved across the far western parts of Region 8 late Saturday, heavy rain and winds caused thousands of power outages.

As of 12:15 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service has not had any damage reported by the fast-moving storms.

For the latest power outages, or to report an outage in your area:

Count on Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan, along with Meteorologists Bryan McCormick and Zach Holder, and the Region 8 News team to provide you with up-to-the-minute coverage.

You can follow them on Facebook:

And on Twitter:

Should a tornado warning be issued for our coverage area, we will provide live coverage on air and online. Watch live here: http://www.kait8.com/live/

Download our news and weather apps, and you will be able to watch our coverage live on your phone or tablet: http://www.kait8.com/apps/

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.