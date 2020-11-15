Severe storms bring power outages, heavy rain and winds, tornado threat

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As storms began rolling through Region 8 late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, multiple tornado warnings were issued as the system moved east.
As the storm moved across the far western parts of Region 8 late Saturday, heavy rain and winds caused thousands of power outages.
As of 12:15 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service has not had any damage reported by the fast-moving storms.
