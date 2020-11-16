Billy Joe Murray, Jesse Mason among 2021 class of Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame revealed their 2021 class on Sunday.
Some players & coaches with NEA connections got the call to the hall.
Billy Joe Murray won 7 state championships as a high school basketball coach. 6 of them were on the sidelines at Earle. The Bulldogs won it all in 2000, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2016, & 2017.
Jesse Mason is a SWAC & UAPB Hall of Famer. The Marion native played for the Golden Lions from 1956-60. Mason was a three-time All-SWAC selection and led the conference in scoring in 1960. UAPB retired his #42 in 2016.
Five former Razorbacks are in the 2021 class including women’s track and field head coach Lance Harter, women’s golfer Lisa Cornwell, Razorback football four-year letterman and assistant coach Tim Horton, men’s basketball star Joe Johnson and baseball all-conference standout Johnny Ray.
The induction banquet for the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame is set for April 16th, 2021.
