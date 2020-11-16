Converting deer hides to warm gloves for veterans

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For over a decade, Elks Lodge #498 has been warming the hands of veterans.
Through the years they have collected deer and elk hides to convert into warm gloves or craft kits. They’ve given thousands of gloves over the years.
The free gloves are given to disabled, wheelchair-bound veterans. These gloves come with the fingerless option if that is preferred.
Jeremy Frakes, an Elks Lodge trustee, said it’s important to remember those who served for us.
“This is a great way to give back to our veterans to show our appreciation and gratitude to them,” he said.
They count the hides at the lodge and prepare them to be sent to the tannery to be transformed into gloves.
Frakes said the veterans are so appreciative of the gift.
“A lot of them are very, very grateful, and thankful to have them,” he said.
Deer season is now in full swing and will be until March. The Elks need all the hides they can get.
To donate a hide, text 870-919-3903. If you’d like to drop off a hide, leave it in a trash bag and let the lodge know you’re bringing it.
People who aren’t a veteran can purchase the gloves for $25 a pair.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.