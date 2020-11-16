Man arrested on decade-old rape allegation

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to arrest a man accused of raping a girl 10 years ago.
Izard County sheriff’s deputies 28-year-old Christopher Kirby Powell of Bee Branch on Friday, Nov. 13, on one count of rape and two counts of second-degree sexual assault.
The victim told investigators Powell performed sexual acts on her on three different occasions in 2010 when she was 14.
Powell is being held at the Izard County Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 cash-surety bond awaiting his next court appearance.
