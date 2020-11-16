Nearly 37,000 active COVID-19 in Tennessee, according to state health data

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee state health officials reported nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and 16 more deaths.
The addition of 5,817 new cases brings the state’s total to 310,937. A total of 3,893 Tennesseans have died from the virus.
According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health, there are currently 36,953 active cases statewide -- the highest number of active cases in the state since August.
More than 270,000 of the state’s cases are now considered inactive or recovered.
Shelby County’s COVID-19 total increased by 373 cases Sunday while county health officials reported two more deaths.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, there are currently 3,249 active cases.
So far, 42,120 county residents have contracted the virus and 612 have died. More than 38,000 cases are now considered inactive or recovered.
The most recent data available from the health department shows a 9.5% test positivity rate for the week ending Nov. 7. The positivity rate has increased each week since the end of September.
The health department is monitoring active COVID-19 clusters at more than a dozen long-term care facilities, many of which have experienced multiple clusters since the beginning of the pandemic.
Dozens of other facilities have experienced clusters of two or more cases that are now considered resolved.
According to health department, 89 percent of acute care beds and 90 percent of ICU beds in Mid-South hospitals are currently utilized.
