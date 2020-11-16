Nice-Pak expanding, adding hundreds of new jobs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nice-Pak announced plans Monday to expand its Jonesboro production facility.
Robert Julius, the chief executive officer, said the company plans to double its capacity in the coming years and will add new production lines.
The expansion means they will also add more than 170 jobs. That’s in addition to the 100 jobs Nice-Pak added earlier this year.
The expansion project will begin in January 2021 in a phased approach that will be completed in August 2021, according to a news release. The multiple upgrades will include the “extension of existing lines and the addition of a new manufacturing line that will create 176 new jobs.”
Nice-Pak, which began operations in Jonesboro in 2010, makes disinfecting wet wipes.
“Our products are essential for consumers to help stay healthy and well amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Julius. “We have been working non-stop to produce more wipes than ever before, and we commend the tremendous performance of our Jonesboro associates, who have been terrific in rising to the challenge.”
Gov. Asa Hutchinson was among the civic leaders attending Monday’s announcement via Zoom. He applauded Nice-Pak’s continued support of providing “essential products” for its customers.
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nice-Pak has worked harder than ever to provide essential resources to help people through this difficult time," he said. "I appreciate the value that this company places on the health and wellbeing of its customers and its employees, and I’m pleased that Nice-Pak will continue growing its operations in Jonesboro.”
