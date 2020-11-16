Nov. 16: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, Feb. 16, plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We’ve reached the midway point in the month and generally sunny, dry conditions can be expected for much of the week.
A cold front slides through Region 8 tomorrow but we won’t get any rain from it.
High pressure will then build across the Central US and trigger somewhat of a warming trend into the 70s by late-week.
Looking ahead to next weekend, scattered showers should form ahead of Sunday’s cold front.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast
News Headlines
With more than 150 new cases of COVID-19 in Craighead County linked to religious services, church leaders say they’re doing all they can to keep their congregants healthy.
Fire officials want to know what sparked a Sunday night fire that severely damaged a Jonesboro home.
After nearly two years of hard work, a Region 8 town’s park has gone to the dogs.
Adam Jones will have those stories and more
