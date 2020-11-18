Arkansas exceeds 10,000 students in computer science classes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday he would support legislation in the upcoming legislative session, requiring a computer science credit to graduate high school as the state reaches 10,000 students enrolled in computer science classes.
Enrollment increased by 6.5% over the 2019-2020 school year, an 847% increase since 2014-2015.
Of those enrolled, 19.6% are African American, exceeding 19.2% African Americans in Arkansas high schools, a first for the state.
Girls enrolled in computer science classes went up to 3,215, up 283 from the previous year.
“When we became the first state in the nation to require all high schools to teach computer science, our goal was to increase enrollment to 7,500 by the 2019-2020 school year,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “We surpassed that goal a year early, and this year, even with COVID-19, we topped 10,000.”
The legislation would also require each high school to have a certified computer science teacher.
