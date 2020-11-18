Arkansas reports over 1,700 new COVID-19 cases; two Region 8 counties in Top 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw over 1,700 new cases of COVID-19, while White and Craighead counties were in the top 5 of counties with new cases Wednesday.
According to a tweet from the Arkansas Department of Health, the state had 137,617 total cases as of Wednesday afternoon. The number of total active cases was up one, to 16,577, while total deaths were up 30 to 2,275.
Of the 30 deaths, six were reported in Region 8. Two deaths were reported in Baxter and Mississippi counties, while one death was reported each in Craighead and Independence counties.
State health officials say 901 people remain hospitalized due to the virus, while 143 people were on ventilators.
The state has also done nearly 207,000 PCR and antigen tests so far this month, with about 12,000 done Tuesday.
