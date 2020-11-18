Arkansas State/Texas State football moved to an Saturday 11:00am kickoff on ESPNU

The Arkansas State football team’s game this Saturday, Nov. 21, against Texas State at Bobcat Stadium has been moved to an 11:00 a.m. (CT) kickoff and will be televised on ESPNU.
The game was originally scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN3, but was moved up to 11:00 a.m. to accommodate the nationally-televised broadcast, A-State’s seventh of the year.
Saturday’s outing will mark the eighth meeting ever between Arkansas State and Texas State as they are set to continue their Sun Belt Conference series that began in 2013. The Red Wolves lead the all-time series 6-1, including victories the last five meetings.
Playing their third consecutive Sun Belt Conference West Division opponent, the Red Wolves will enter the game with a 3-5 overall mark and 1-4 league record. Texas State currently stands 1-9 overall and 1-5 in Sun Belt action.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.