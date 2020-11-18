CityYouth Ministries receives $10,000 donation from Arvest Foundation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro organization received a $10,000 grant to help students with virtual learning challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic extending its program to Jonesboro Public Schools students learning virtually.
Participating students get one-on-one academic tutoring, lunch, and snacks.
CityYouth Ministries provides after-school programs, including tutoring, literacy therapy, Bible lessons, and food at no cost to families.
“Every child who comes here will remember their experience and be impacted by it, so we want to make sure every moment is positive and beneficial. We appreciate the Arvest Foundation for its generosity and for investing in these children’s lives,” Denise Snider, executive director of CityYouth Ministries, said.
