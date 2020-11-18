Despite pandemic, city issues bonuses for employees

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Marmaduke rewarded employees with an end-of-year bonus, despite the pandemic’s fiscal challenges.
Mayor Steve Dixon said 2020′s revenue was no different from previous years.
Because of the unchanged financial situation, the city was able to continue its tradition of handing out bonuses to its employees.
The town’s nine full-time employees will receive $500 and part-time employees will receive $250.
“They work hard for us. They’re dedicated to us and this shows appreciation to them,” Mayor Dixon said.
The Marmaduke City Council approved the bonus during Tuesday night’s meeting.
