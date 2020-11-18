Football Friday Night (11/20/20)

It’s all about the playoffs for Week 13 of Football Friday Night. Arkansas continues the postseason while it’s state quarterfinal action in Missouri.
Our Game of the Week is 6-4 Corning at 8-1 Newport. The Bobcats and Greyhounds face off in the 3A 1st Round.
Football Friday Night - November 20th, 2020
Game of the Week: Corning at Newport (3A 1st Round)
Mountain Home at Greenwood (6A Quarterfinals)
Van Buren at Marion (6A Quarterfinals)
Maumelle at Wynne (5A 1st Round)
White Hall at Batesville (5A 1st Round)
Pottsville at Rivercrest (4A 1st Round)
Gosnell at Dardanelle (4A 1st Round)
Blytheville at Prairie Grove (4A 1st Round)
Lamar at Pocahontas (4A 1st Round)
Trumann at Malvern (4A 1st Round)
Bald Knob at Elkins (4A 1st Round)
Lakeside at Hoxie (3A 1st Round)
Camden Harmony Grove at Piggott (3A 1st Round)
Harrisburg at Jessieville (3A 1st Round)
Osceola at Dollarway (3A 1st Round)
Salem at Paris (3A 1st Round)
Cedarville at Melbourne (3A 1st Round)
Quitman at East Poinsett County (2A 2nd Round)
Junction City at McCrory (2A 2nd Round)
Missouri - State Quarterfinals
Saturday 1:00pm: Kennett at Cardinal Ritter (Class 3)
Saturday 1:00pm: Thayer at South Callaway (Class 1)
Friday 7:00pm: West Plains at Helias Catholic (Class 4)
