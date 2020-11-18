Red Wolf Blvd. road work delayed; to begin Nov. 23

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Road work that was to start Friday on Red Wolf Boulevard will now begin on Monday, Nov. 23.
Aaron Vowell, Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) resident engineer for District 10, said the contractor has not finished with the current job.
When work begins, crews will alternately close a single lane of the busy thoroughfare between Interstate 555 and Highland Drive beginning at 3 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.
The lane closures will continue Monday-Saturday until the asphalt work is complete. ArDOT expects the project to last three weeks.
Vowell said next week crews will only work on the road Monday and Tuesday due to Thanksgiving.
The job is part of a plan to resurface approximately 1 mile of Highway 49 between Highway 18 and I-555. ArDOT awarded Atlas Asphalt Inc. the $438,594.12 contract in May.
Crews will mill two inches of old asphalt and then crews will place two inches of new asphalt on the road.
Vowell said crews should be able to complete one lane a day if all goes well.
Drivers should use caution when traveling through the work zone and expect delays.
