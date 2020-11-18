Man arrested in rape case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man will be arraigned Dec. 22 after his arrest this week on suspicion of rape of a child.
Justin Whitley, 32, of Jonesboro was arrested Nov. 18 after an investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police received word Nov. 6 about the case.
The victim told police that the abuse happened approximately five times and started in August of this year, Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
A $25,000 bond was set for Whitley in the case.
A no-contact order was also issued in the case.
