Man arrested in rape case

Man arrested in rape case
Justin Whitley, 32, of Jonesboro was arrested Nov. 18 on suspicion of rape after an investigation by Jonesboro police. (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 18, 2020 at 6:01 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 6:01 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man will be arraigned Dec. 22 after his arrest this week on suspicion of rape of a child.

Justin Whitley, 32, of Jonesboro was arrested Nov. 18 after an investigation by Jonesboro police.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police received word Nov. 6 about the case.

The victim told police that the abuse happened approximately five times and started in August of this year, Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.

A $25,000 bond was set for Whitley in the case.

A no-contact order was also issued in the case.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.