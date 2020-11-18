$1 million bond set in rape, kidnapping case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces a Dec. 22 court date after his arrest on suspicion of rape and kidnapping, involving a teenager, according to Jonesboro police.
Caspirin Gibson, 39, of Jonesboro was arrested Nov. 16 on suspicion of rape and kidnapping-false imprisonment-1st degree after a Jonesboro police investigation.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police Nov. 10 about the situation.
“(The victim) stated that he was invited to Gibson’s house and asked if he wanted to play games with (family member of Gibson),” the affidavit noted.
The victim told police that once inside the house, Gibson refused to let him leave and kept him inside a bedroom, the affidavit noted.
However, the victim also said the incidents happened three to four times for a week before he was able to get away, police said.
A $1 million bond was set for Gibson Wednesday in the case.
The judge also issued a no-contact order in the case.
