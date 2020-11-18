Nov. 18: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, Nov. 18, plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Today will mark the fourth straight without measurable rainfall as high pressure shifts to our east.
After a frosty morning, plentiful sunshine will heat us into the low 60s.
Before long, however, a mid-fall warming trend carries us into the low 70s.
We’re also in for a breezy couple days ahead of a late-weekend rain system.
Showers become possible on Sunday and again next Tuesday with rainfall projections up to one inch.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A week after passing a one-mile no-fly zone, one Region 8 city council rescinds the ordinance.
Since requiring all students to wear masks, one school district says their attendance rate is now going in the right direction.
The ABC says four Northeast Arkansas businesses failed to comply with the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.
