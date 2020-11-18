Person of interest in custody as Cleburne County authorities investigate homicide

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - A person of interest was being held Wednesday in connection with a homicide in Cleburne County as authorities continue their investigation.
According to a post on the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies got a call around 7 p.m. Tuesday about a woman being found dead at a home in the 900 block of Firehouse Road in Hopewell.
“When deputies arrived, they located a female inside the house, identified as Addie “Christy” Owen, 41, of Quitman, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound,” the post noted. “Detectives were contacted and are currently investigating the death as a homicide.”
Authorities said they are continuing to investigate all leads in the case.
“The name of the person being held for questioning is not being released at this time, however, we will update information as it becomes available,” authorities said in the post.
Anyone with information on the case can call the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office at 501-362-8143.
