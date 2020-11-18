Plan to keep rural doctors in Arkansas receives boost

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -A plan to train and keep primary care doctors in the Natural State picked up a financial boost this week with a nearly $3 million funding request.
According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, UAMS received $2.83 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for the Arkansas Medical Education Primary Care Partnerships project.
“The Arkansas Medical Education Primary Care Partnerships project aims to increase the number of primary care physicians practicing in rural areas and other medically underserved parts of the state. It also includes specific efforts to create pipelines to medical education for minority students,” Talk Business & Politics reported.
The UAMS College of Medicine, UAMS Regional Campuses in the state and the UAMS Department of Family & Preventive Medicine are a part of the project, while a plan to increase medical education opportunities for minority students is being done by UAMS, UAPB, and Philander Smith College.
Officials said this week that about a half-million Arkansans live in areas where there is a lack of health professionals to serve the community, while two-thirds of the state’s counties are under the definition.
