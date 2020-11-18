Red Wolves Raw: Football preps for Texas State, Basketball preps for season

Red Wolves Raw is extensive KAIT interviews and Arkansas State press conferences
Arkansas State football is preparing for their final road trip of the regular season. The Red Wolves travel to San Marcos to play Texas State, kickoff is Saturday at 11:00am on ESPNU.
Hear from QB Logan Bonner, LB Justin Rice, & DB Antonio Fletcher after Wednesday’s practice.
Arkansas State men’s basketball tips off the season in one week. Hear from head coach Mike Balado after November 12th practice. The Red Wolves will play 3 games in 3 days at the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic.
- November 25th 4:00pm: vs. Jackson State
- November 26th 4:00pm: vs. UCA
- November 27th 7:00pm: vs. Ole Miss (SEC Network)
