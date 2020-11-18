Ribbon cutting held for school playground designed by students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students at Nettleton STEAM have a new playground thanks to students who saw there was a problem with the old playground and worked to get it solved.
It all started with students in the Nettleton STEAM EAST program during the 2018-2019 school year. They noticed they could not play on the old playground on certain days, due to a drainage problem.
Nettleton STEAM EAST Facilitator Tiffany Feild said students researched and looked into the playground more closely and found that it was not accessible to students in wheelchairs.
So, the students went to work, contacted different playground companies and came up with several designs.
The students also surveyed fellow students to see what they wanted on a new playground.
Then, the students met with the companies and came up with a proposal and design for the new playground.
The students got the school’s principal and district administration onboard and a new playground was built.
On Wednesday, a ribbon cutting was held for the new playground. The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce also brought the big scissors to cut the ribbon on the new playground.
“I am so incredibly proud of my EAST students,” Feild said. “You now, they found a real-life problem and they solved it, and so I think it shows them the value of hard work and that their dedication really paid off.”
The students who started the project are now in junior high.
Feild said the district administration supported the kids all the way.
The new playground is now ADA-compliant with a ramp onto the playground and the equipment for students in wheelchairs. There are even stations that are in Braille.
To celebrate the new playground, students also got extra recess time to enjoy the new equipment on Wednesday.
