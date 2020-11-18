Two arrested in Bono shooting, stabbing

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Mississippi County residents have been arrested in connection with the shooting and stabbing of a person earlier this week in Bono.
Eddie Joe Webster, 57, and Jack Edward Webster, 19, both of Leachville were arrested Nov. 17 on suspicion of battery-1st degree in the case.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Bono police went to an apartment in the 400 block of Cardinal Street around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday due to a shots fired call.
A neighbor told police that the victim was inside the kitchen at the apartment and had been shot and stabbed, police said.
“(The victim) was bleeding profusely from the right side of his face and holding a towel on his lower right abdomen,” the affidavit noted. “The detective asked the victim what happened and he advised Jack Webster had shot him in the face and a male unknown to him stabbed him in the abdomen.”
The victim was later airlifted to a Memphis hospital, police said.
Officers believe the incident was a domestic situation that centered around a child custody issue.
A $75,000 bond was set for Eddie Joe Webster and Jack Edward Webster during a probable cause hearing Wednesday.
Both Eddie Joe Webster and Jack Edward Webster will be arraigned Dec. 22 in circuit court.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.